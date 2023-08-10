For area farmers, Sunday’s all-day rain was a blessing.
Bob Roelofs got nearly 3 inches of rain at his Garden City area farm.
“It definitely helps the beans out. It’s been dry enough that damage has already been done to the corn. The kernel count has already been made, but this will help fill out the kernels and add to test weights.”
Drought conditions lessened in the Greater Mankato region, thanks to the heavy rain that fell on many area counties.
Most of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown counties are only in an abnormally dry category, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday.
Northern and eastern Le Sueur County are in a moderate or severe drought.
Just over 45% of the state is suffering drought conditions, down from 52% last week.
About 19% of the state is still under severe drought conditions, and 4% or so is in extreme drought.
Far southwestern Minnesota saw conditions worsen as they moved into severe drought.
The Rochester area, and Benton and Crow Wing counties in the central region remain in extreme drought and much of eastern Minnesota remains in severe drought.
Roelofs said the soybeans, which are still flowering and beginning to set seeds in pods, gained a big boost from the rain.
“I think there’s a lot of potential for beans, but we’ll need another rain in two weeks or so.”
He said the drought had dried the soil out fairly deep down. “After that rain, the tile lines (into drainage ditches) weren’t even running. There’s no water in my ditch and there usually is.”
Roelofs said he and area farmers are spraying to kill aphids in soybeans.
“There are more than usual. Farmers have been tackling that now.”
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said they haven’t seen much in the way of aphids so far.
“You really want to monitor for aphids through August. Things can change quickly, but so far there hasn’t been an explosion of them in our area.”
He said aphids like the same weather as humans. “If it’s warm but not too hot, they enjoy the weather, just like we do.”
The Waseca area got 2 inches of rain Sunday.
“It was a perfect rain,”Hoverstad said. “It fell for about 12 hours. A lot of time in summer, thunderstorms will dump it all fast.”
He said the ratings on the Drought Monitor map take a lot more factors into account than just how crops are doing, including how far below normal rainfall has been.
“Here we’re still 6½ inches below normal since June 1. So as far as the Drought Monitor goes, we’re still abnormally dry here. But that rain really helped the crops for at least the next 10 days.”
The good news is that there are several chances for more rain in the days to come.
Thunderstorms were expected Thursday night, and Sunday and Sunday night have above a 50% chance for thunderstorms.
