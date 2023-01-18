MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Growth Foundation announced $856,000 in first-round grants through the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
The program is supported by a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant and assists business owners and developers in renovation and development efforts in the area. Target corridors include the Mankato and North Mankato City Center, the Highway 60/169 corridor and the Highway 14 corridor.
Round-one recipients included the following, according to a news release:
• Axis Lofts — $80,000. The grant will support phase one of a two-phase construction project that will develop two blighted properties alongside Highway 169 into multipurpose buildings.
• Arch & Cable Hotel — $80,000. This project will develop a boutique hotel in Bridge Plaza in downtown Mankato.
• Elevate 22 — $80,000. The Elevate 22 project addresses the lack of available warehouse space for lease in the community. A Commercial Campus will provide warehouse space in an accessible area off East Victory Drive.
• Freedom Security and Surveillance — $70,000. The project will consist of redeveloping vacant land where blight recently existed along the Parkway Avenue District corridor. The project will construct a 3,600-square-foot building to consolidate multiple rental sites into one structure.
• GAFA LLC — $10,000. Funds were used to replace a deteriorating staircase on a prominent historic mixed-use building in downtown Nicollet. The project replaced a wooden staircase with a steel staircase that is wider, safer and has better curb appeal.
• Gerlach Building — $80,000. This project involves the renovation of the Gerlach Building, an early 20th-century building in lower North Mankato. The project will make safety as well as aesthetic improvements.
• Landmark Apartments LLC — $80,000. Funds will support the buildout for a downtown restaurant/bar in the commercial space on the main floor.
• LoCale Brewing Company — $16,000. Funds will support phases one and two of a three-phase process to expand the brewery and taproom facilities.
• MAH BKS LLC — $80,000. Funds will support the demolition of a blighted building alongside Madison Avenue and construction of a multi-level mixed-use building.
• Menari Body Works — $70,000. Funds will be used to renovate a former pool hall that sat vacant for three years into a holistic day spa. The project involved a full building renovation with expansion of Menari Body Works as well as the installation of a yoga studio and wellness workshop space in the basement.
• Silos Mankato LLC — $80,000. The Silos will be a new mixed-use building with a combination of retail and multi-family apartments targeting 20- to 30-year-olds looking to live in the City Center. The site will add a new building on a lot that is vacant.
• The Post at 401 — $80,000. Funds will support the refurbishment of historic features in the building, which is the former post office. The project offers a 60,000-square-foot site plan dedicated to a high-end restaurant, speakeasy, event center, boutique hotel, along with overnight accommodations in downtown Mankato.
• Volk Investments Company LLC — $50,000. Funds will be used to update a vacant building. This includes the replacement of damaged or outdated heating and lighting, improvements to the structure and replacement of a gravel parking lot with asphalt.
Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31 for just under $1 million in remaining funds, $134,000 of which is still set aside for grant requests of $1,500 to $15,000. Businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties can apply for grants to cover up to 30% of the total eligible project costs.
