ST. PAUL — Corridors of Commerce funds are available to improve local transportation infrastructure through projects that support economic development, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday.
A total of $250 million in funding is available statewide. Bonds approved during the 2021 legislative session will provide $200 million, and MnDOT will use an additional $50 million in trunk highway funds for these projects.
MnDOT is encouraging cities, counties, tribal governments and other qualified organizations in the state to offer recommendations. Each entity may submit one project.
Recommendations must meet certain requirements and include a detailed construction cost estimate. The deadline to submit recommendations is Nov. 30.
Details are available on MnDOT’s Corridors of Commerce website.
MnDOT will announce selected projects in May.
