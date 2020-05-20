MANKATO — Sections of some Mankato streets have been temporarily closed for road reconstruction.
Areas affected are:
• Belle Avenue between Pfau and Hope streets;
• Parkway Avenue between Rita Road and Glenwood Avenue;
• A section of Glenview Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Main Street.
The Belle Avenue section is slated to reopen late July; and the sections of Parkway and Glenview avenues are slated to reopen in mid-August.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.