MANKATO — Sections of some Mankato streets have been temporarily closed for road reconstruction.

Areas affected are:

• Belle Avenue between Pfau and Hope streets;

• Parkway Avenue between Rita Road and Glenwood Avenue;

• A section of Glenview Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Main Street.

The Belle Avenue section is slated to reopen late July; and the sections of Parkway and Glenview avenues are slated to reopen in mid-August.

For more information, call 387-8600.

