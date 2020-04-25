Minnesota reported the biggest jump yet in new COVID-19 cases and deaths Saturday. Only two new cases and no additional deaths were recorded in south-central Minnesota.
The number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 3,446. The increase of 261 from Friday is the largest to date, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The record increase in cases is no surprise as the state ramps up testing.
But the state also reported a record number of deaths Saturday: 23. That surpasses the previous record of 21 deaths on both Thursday and Friday. Minnesota's death toll now stands at 244.
Seventeen of the latest deaths were in Hennepin County. All but one of the victims lived in a long-term care facility. Twenty of the victims were age 70 or older and three were in their 60s.
There are 288 Minnesotans currently in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Over 1,650 of the confirmed cases have recovered.
Nicollet and Martin counties both reported one new case Saturday, bringing the totals to nine in Nicollet, 42 in Martin and 121 for the 10-county region The Free Press is tracking.
