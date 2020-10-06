NORTH MANKATO — Saturday’s Walk for Recovery in North Mankato was a way to give back hope to people struggling with addiction, said Dave Gilman.
“They can take a look at us,” he said to the group gathered for the walk. “They can say this is what it looks like. This is what I can be.”
The annual walk at Spring Lake Park was also another opportunity for Gilman and others from Mankato’s recovery community to keep connected.
Staying connected became especially important when the COVID-19 pandemic cut off many of the traditional meeting places for people in recovery. Virtual and outdoor meetings were set up instead, and several attendees said they think people are reaching out to each other even more now in response to the pandemic.
“Even though this coronavirus pandemic is going on and everything seems shut down, we’re still here,” Gilman said. “We’re still connected and we’re doing what we can with the tools at our disposal, and of course taking proper precautions.”
Saturday’s show of support, organized by the WEcovery nonprofit, came during a time when overdoses are on the rise across the country. Social isolation can be hard on anyone, but even more so on people with addictive disorders.
Kara Richardson, who works for Blue Earth County Drug Court, said drugs laced with fentanyl continue to be a huge concern in the area. She hopes more people get to know about Steve’s Law, which protects a person who reports suspected or known overdoses from prosecution, so no more people die alone.
She also wants people to know there’s a community out there to support them in recovery. Mankato’s recovery community is strong, she said.
“Recovery found a way,” she said. “Our community in Mankato is one of the best recovery communities I think I’ve been to.”
Support can come through virtual gatherings, in-person meetings and social media. Bridget McCarthy, a mental health practitioner at the South Central Crisis Center, said there’s been an ongoing effort to make sure people know about the meetings and other resources.
“If anything we’re more out and open, making sure people know we’re here and that they don’t have to be alone,” she said.
Ricky Sullivan called the recovery community a “beautiful thing” while walking Saturday. He’s been clean for two years, after what he described as years of making the news for the wrong reasons.
He said his life has changed immensely since then. It’s a blessing, he added, to have regular meetings and to be part of such a supportive group.
“Everybody is rooting for each other and helping each other,” he said. “ … I would be more than happy to help anybody. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”
Other resources for people in recovery are gradually expanding in Mankato. WEcovery opened a men’s transitional house in September, and is set to move from its Front Street center into a new building on Chestnut Street.
WEcovery founder Brandy Brink said one half of the new location will be a resource center, while the other half will have 13 beds for people in pre-treatment. The beds will be used to bridge the gap from detox to treatment, as people who have to wait might otherwise have to go back to toxic environments.
The building could be done by mid-October. Inspections and licensing would come next ahead of a potential November start date.
Brink and Joey Olson, a peer recovery specialist with WEcovery, both agreed with the others on how the pandemic prompted deeper connections among many in the recovery community.
“The connections that we had were very strong,” Olson said. “But when the pandemic hit they were cementified.”
The pandemic hasn’t been an easy time, Brink said, but people in recovery continue to find ways to get through it together.
“As hard as it’s been on one side, it’s really truly been absolutely amazing to see people stand up and reach out,” she said.
