MANKATO — Small businesses in Mankato with 50 or fewer employees may apply for deferred loans through the city's Recovery Loan Program.
Qualifying businesses may apply for loans of up to $25,000. Funds are to be used for property and business improvements that would help a business reopen and operate safely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Examples of eligible improvements are: physical modifications to building exterior or interior; personal protective equipment or other safety items needed for employees and/or customers; purchases of inventory/business supplies to restart business operations.
Recovery loans are scheduled for repayment over five years and have deferral periods of 0% interest for the first year and 2% interest for the rest of the repayment period.
Applications are available online. To request a paper copy, call 387-8600.
Completed applications may be emailed to: thiggs@mankatomn.gov, placed in the drop box in front of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, or mailed to: City of Mankato, Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001; Attention: Travis Higgs.
For more information, call 387-8621.
