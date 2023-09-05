What started as a grassroots social media campaign to promote a business resulted in a kerfuffle with Mankato law enforcement.
North Mankato’s Jeremy and Jacque Whiteford were the brains behind the Labor Day red bike operation. The two own Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato and decided to try to motivate people to get moving by planting 29 red bikes around the city.
Chained to bike racks, park benches and light poles, the bikes were intended as a conversation starter and a motivation to get off the couch and check them out.
However, Whiteford is now retracing his steps and collecting the bikes at the request of law enforcement.
“We’re in the process of removing them,” said Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources, about the bikes late Tuesday morning.
Later the city confirmed the party responsible for the numerous red bikes planted around town had come forward.
“Public safety has identified the person who installed the bikes and is working to get those removed,” Edell Fiedler, city communications and engagement director, said late Tuesday afternoon.
Jeremy Whiteford said he didn’t mean to upset anyone with his “#red bike movement.” His plan was to let the community banter for a few days, then announce the brains behind the operation.
Then, Whiteford was going to ask people to take photos with the red bikes and tag Farrell’s. Those folks would be entered into a drawing to win a six-month membership and a Welcome Kit at Farrell’s eXtreme Body Shaping, a gift he said is worth about $1,000.
However, Whiteford’s plan didn’t play out that way, although the red bikes definitely got the community talking — and took over some neighborhood group’s Facebook pages.
Mankato City Council member Mike Laven got involved in the online conversation, and when Whiteford saw that, he decided to come forward and put his name on the red bike mission. It was then that he got connected with public safety’s Schisel, who asked him to retrieve the remaining bikes.
Let the scavenger hunt begin. Schisel didn’t have a list of which bikes law enforcement had retrieved. So Whiteford was spending his evening tracking down the errant bikes.
“We weren’t trying to do anything malicious,” Whiteford said. “The plan was simple. Put red bikes out on biking paths and walking paths around Mankato. Wait a few days. Grab your family, get out for a walk, walk to one of those red bicycles, take a picture and tag us.
“We were kind of talking about how, with summers in Minnesota, we like to get outside and be active and go for family walks,” he said. “But that falls off as of Labor Day, when it gets colder and school is back in session and people don’t take time to do that.”
He put the bikes out on Monday as a nod to summer ending. Whiteford had bought some bikes on Facebook Marketplace, had some himself and got others from willing donors.
Even though his red bike movement didn’t go off as planned, Whiteford is still pleased it got the community talking. “We didn’t expect it to be as big of a thing,” he said.
“He told me he’s worked for the city for 34 years and he’s never seen anything like it,” Whiteford said of his Tuesday afternoon conversation with Schisel. “And that was the whole point, right? We wanted people to be curious. And Mike Laven was intrigued about what it was for.”
Schisel was unavailable for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday night Whiteford was off to find the remaining red bikes and also retrieve the bikes from law enforcement that had already been picked up earlier in the day.
“I would have liked to have them out there a little longer, but it is what it is,” he said.
Whiteford’s still hoping the community participates in his game. He said those who read about his efforts can text or call him to be entered into the Farrell’s membership drawing. His number is 507-380-9624 or he is on social media @fxbmankato.
