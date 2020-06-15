MANKATO — American Red Cross has begun testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies, but donors won't experience a change from local drives' usual routines — no swabs up their noses or need to allow extra time.
"The procedures will be exactly the same," said Sue Thesenga, American Red Cross communications manager.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the testing for emergency use.
For a limited time, all blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for antibodies indicating donors may have been infected by the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
"There's so much uncertainty at this time about the coronavirus ... that's why we decided to provide this procedure and information during the pandemic," Thesenga said.
Samples of a donor's blood drawn during a drive will be sent to a laboratory and tested for infectious disease. Thesenga said the samples are very small and will probably be routinely destroyed after testing.
Test results will be available to donors in about seven to 10 days from a portal at: RedCrossBlood.org.
