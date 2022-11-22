The American Red Cross reports that blood supplies are dwindling, which is common for this time of year, and the agency is looking to area donors to help.
Amazingly, an annual blood drive in St. James collects the most blood of any American Red Cross Thanksgiving Day community-sponsored drive in the U.S. This is its 18th year.
“Due to seasonal illnesses and the upcoming holidays, this time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply,” Leah Pockrandt, executive director for the American Red Cross serving southwest Minnesota, stated in a press release. “Before you gather with your family and friends, we’d be extra grateful if you could spare an hour to give blood to help prevent a shortfall in donations which may delay patient care.”
Rolling up a sleeve on Thanksgiving morning has become a holiday tradition for many in St. James over the past 17 years, collecting nearly 3,400 blood donations that have helped ensure a stable blood supply during the holiday season. As a special thanks, this year all presenting St. James blood donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross beanie and a pumpkin pie, while supplies last.
Whether it’s donating blood in St. James or elsewhere, all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in when you arrive to give blood.
As of this fall, the American Red Cross started loosening restrictions on blood donations by those who have spent time in the U.K, Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over what’s known as mad cow disease.
Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on mad cow disease, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001. In alignment with the FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations from people who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation restrictions. This eliminates the deferral related to mad cow disease for all donors.
“The need for blood is constant,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Sue Thesenga, “especially as we’re approaching the holiday season. With seasonal illnesses affecting people’s health at this time of year, it’s really important for people to come out and donate. What we’re trying to do in the weeks leading up to the holidays is prevent a shortfall in donations that would delay patient care.”
To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you use the app, you can track where your donated blood ends up, Thesenga said.
As an incentive to entice donors, from Nov. 23-27 people who give blood will receive a Red Cross beanie, and from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 people will get a $10 Amazon gift card.
“We’re thanking our donors who come out to give,” Thesenga said. “We know everybody’s busy this time of year but as a thank-you, we’re able to give our donors a little incentive gift.
“Some people give just because they want to give and they don’t do it for a gift in return,” she said. “But we really want to thank people who are coming out to give this holiday season.”
