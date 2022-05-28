MANKATO — Mary Jo Menden of North Mankato isn’t sure how long she’s been donating blood to the American Red Cross but she said she knows it’s been “decades and gallons ago.”
Menden will be one of scores of people to donate blood during the Red Cross’s upcoming June blood drive. She encourages others to donate as well.
“It’s important,” she said. “If I can give a plug for 0 negative and 0 positive, those particular blood types are considered universal and can be used by most people who need blood. It’s important to have that universal donor.”
People from across the region will help host Red Cross blood drives throughout the month of June. Donors who give blood in the month of June will have the chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland and more, during what the Red Cross is calling “Rock and roll up your sleeve: give blood or platelets with the Red Cross.”
The program harkens back to Elvis Presley, who was a blood donor. The Red Cross reports that while times have changed “the need for blood has not. Donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation.”
In the Mankato area, the following blood drives will be held:
• 6/3/2022: Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• 6/3/2022: Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St., from 1 to 6 p.m.
• 6/8/2022: Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• 6/9/2022: Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• 6/9/2022: Hosanna Lutheran Church, 104 Hosanna Dr., from noon to 5 p.m.
• 6/10/2022: Rasmussen University, 1400 Madison Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.