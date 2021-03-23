ST. PETER — Joe Reinemann was at work on a Wednesday afternoon earlier this month when his Ace hardware customer let him know sirens had gone off. The warning was meant to alert Le Sueur County-Waseca County residents about ominous weather conditions.
Reinemann, manager of the North Central division response team for the American Red Cross, automatically went into his standard preparedness mode.
“We get ready to help but we don’t rush out — unless we are invited,” he said.
“We are duty officers. There are 55 of us for the entire region,” said Reinemann, describing his team of volunteers that serve disaster victims who live within an area that encompasses Minnesota, North and South Dakota and one Wisconsin county.
His team works with people who have experienced fires, floods, tornadoes and evacuations. Victims may reach out for help directly, but it’s more typical for agencies such as fire departments to contact responders, Reinemann said. An answering service relays messages to his team.
There were no reports of funnels touching down March 10 in the area, so there were no calls requesting assistance. When tornadoes do destroy someone’s home, it’s Reinemann or another member of the response team who provide aid and comfort to victims.
“Roughly, two times a year we reach out for their help,” said Jeff Bengston, city of Mankato’s associate director of public safety resources.
“The Red Cross (volunteers) provide a very valuable service to victims of fires. Their help allows us to focus on the emergency itself. Before COVID, they would come out and meet the victims at the scene of a fire,” Bengston said.
“Our focus is on eliminating human suffering in the face of disaster,” Reinemann said.
“Fortunately, locally, there were no big natural disasters recently. Earlier this year, there was a pretty big apartment fire in Mantorville. Residents of 10 units were displaced.”
During Reinemann’s 7½ years with the Red Cross, he’s traveled to several states that were recovering from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods in southern states.
He’s stayed fairly close to home throughout the past year and so have his response team members.
When Yvonne Girard is on call, usually during 6 p.m. to midnight shifts, the Mankato resident keeps her cellphone handy.
Girard’s ready to offer help and hope via phone calls, she said, but prefers face-to-face encounters. That kind of support works best for victims when they are feeling emotionally fragile.
“Before the pandemic, we would go out and meet with people in person, sometimes at the scene of a disaster. A year ago March 9 was the last time I went out.”
Girard said she also misses being part of fire safety talks and a smoke alarm installation campaign.
She first joined the response team two years ago after finding out she could no longer donate blood during American Red Cross drives.
Girard looks forward to a time to her first trip to help victims in another state.
“When I retire May 1, I want to keep helping the Red Cross,” she said.
American Red Cross follows national pandemic guidelines. Volunteers are encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those who work at blood drives, said Carrie Carlson-Guest, a Minnesota spokesperson for the organization.
A contact-free system has been developed to deliver financial assistance. Funds are now deposited electronically in disaster victims’ accounts. Occasionally, though, the only option is an in-person exchange.
“Client assistance cards sometimes need to be taken to them,” Carlson-Guest said.
Although assisting people by compiling their information over the phone has been a process that worked very efficiently, the response team members are looking forward to meeting with victims again, Reinemann said.
“You can do so much more in person, like give people hugs.”
Reinemann said his team welcomes new members. For more information about Red Cross volunteer training, go to: redcross.org.
March is the month traditionally set aside to honor American Red Cross volunteers.
