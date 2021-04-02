MANKATO — Extreme fire risk conditions exist across southern Minnesota today, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for several area counties including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Waseca and Watonwan.
The warning expires at 8 p.m. today.
NWS issues Red Flag warnings for areas where weather conditions, such as strong winds and low humidity, are ideal for wildfires.
Residents of these counties should refrain from outdoor fires while the warning is in effect. They also should check sites of recent fires to make sure they are out.
