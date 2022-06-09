MANKATO — Red Jacket Park and Red Jacket Valley Park will reopen for public traffic Friday.
Motorists may access the parks at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 1 and County Road 90.
The parks were temporarily closed during a phase of the ongoing County Road 1 project. Except for use by through traffic, that county road remains closed beyond the park entrances.
Construction on County Road 1 should be completed by September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.