MANKATO — Red Jacket Park and Red Jacket Valley Park will reopen for public traffic Friday.

Motorists may access the parks at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 1 and County Road 90.

The parks were temporarily closed during a phase of the ongoing County Road 1 project. Except for use by through traffic, that county road remains closed beyond the park entrances.

Construction on County Road 1 should be completed by September.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you