MANKATO — The Mankato area has a lengthy network of bike trails, but it doesn’t have a single path that’s designated as a “Greater Minnesota Regional Trail.”
The absence of that classification — which city and Blue Earth County officials are hoping to change — isn’t just a matter of marketing.
“That designation would enable us to apply for Legacy grants and potential project funding in the future,” said county Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
A joint application has been filed with the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission that would make the county-owned Red Jacket Trail and the connected city-owned West Mankato Trail and North Minnesota River Trail a “Greater Minnesota Regional Trail.”
A piece of the revenue from Minnesota’s Legacy Act sales tax, which funds everything from the arts to wildlife habitat, is set aside for parks and trails that are unique enough to attract users from a broader region. The Mankato area has both parks and trails that are a magnet for outdoors lovers, but it only has one Greater Minnesota Regional Park — Le Sueur County’s Lake Washington Regional Park. By contrast, the Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud areas each have four or five.
Beyond Lake Washington, the nearest regional parks are in McLeod County and Redwood Falls.
Which may be why the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission reached out to Mankato and Blue Earth County about applying.
“That was very helpful in encouraging us to move forward,” Thilges said.
The county and city might have been reluctant partly because of an unsuccessful attempt in 2015 to get regional status for those same trails, combined with a proposed (and since accomplished) large new outdoor recreation area named the Red Jacket Valley County Park. The county, which also owns the South Route Trail that runs for several miles from Mankato’s southeast side to the falls area of Minneopa State Park and another trail that runs from the west side of Mankato to the campground/bison area of Minneopa, decided to offer a more limited application this time.
“We thought this was a strong contender that could have future need (for improvements),” he said of the Red Jacket and Mankato-owned trails. “... We kind of want to take it one step at a time.”
The features required of a “Greater Minnesota Regional Trail” include being “in a regionally desirable setting” that offers “attractive, unusual and/or representative landscapes, important destinations, or high-quality nature areas.”
Other mandatory criteria involve a trail attractive enough to draw “a regional clientele (multiple communities), potentially may draw tourists, and generates economic impact from outside the local area.”
Points are also awarded for trails lengthy enough to provide at least an hour of activity and that link to an existing regional or state trail.
If the application is successful, the city and county will need to develop a master plan for the trails. Once that’s done, the trails would be eligible for grants as large as $250,000 with a local match of at least 25%.
Grants provided in the past two years to existing regional trails totaled nearly $1 million with funds going to Red Wing, Duluth (twice), Chisago County and Fairview Township near Brainerd.
