MANKATO — The Salvation Army didn’t quite reach its Red Kettle Campaign goal in late 2019, with the effort raising more than $180,000 for the nonprofit’s year-round programs and operations.
The final amount totaled about $180,340, according to a release from the nonprofit. Its goal was $195,000.
Finding volunteer bell ringers was a challenge during the campaign, leading to unmanned kettles bringing in fewer donations, stated Leslie Johnson, the nonprofit’s business administrator.
“People give when they see someone there ringing the bell and spreading Christmas cheer,” she said. “If it’s unmanned, we tend to see very little in the kettle.”
The nonprofit will look to improve on the volunteer numbers and amount raised next campaign.
