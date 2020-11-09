Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.