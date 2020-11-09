MANKATO — Red Rocks will be moving, shrinking and changing.
Mankato's best-known night club — a pre-closing-time gathering spot for masses of young bar-hoppers for over two decades — has been closed since mid-March, first because of COVID-19 and then because of an impasse with its landlord.
But owner Eric Hayes on Monday night received city approval to shift the establishment to a smaller property at 507 S. Front Street from its previous location in Mankato Place.
The unanimous vote by the City Council came after Hayes said the new location will be different than Red Rocks and its previous iteration, The Haze.
"With COVID, we are not confident in the old model," Hayes said. "For 20 years, we ran a night club — at the end of the night, pushing out alcohol. We had a good run."
Hayes didn't say if the new location will carry the same name, only that it will still offer live music and cater to a smaller, less frenetic clientele: "We are looking to generate a future laid-back concept."
Despite the move being fewer than 500 feet, it required the council to amend Mankato's 2007 liquor ordinance, which prohibits new bars that generate virtually all of their revenue from alcohol. Since then, all but four bars in the city have been required to get at least 20% of their gross revenue from the sale of food.
The four exceptions — Red Rocks, the Underground Bar and Grill, the South Street Saloon and The Square Deal — were grandfathered in because they didn't have kitchens and couldn't reach the 20% threshold. The ordinance, however, required those four bars to install a kitchen and meet the food standard if they ever shifted their liquor license to a different property.
Hayes, arguing that the provision gave his landlord extraordinary leverage in lease negotiations, successfully sought to change the ordinance to allow the grandfathered license-holders to move their bar without having to meet the food requirement.
Although Hayes is moving to a building with just a 78-person occupancy limit, Council Member Jessica Hatanpa wondered if the ordinance change would allow him to take his liquor license to a much larger site in the future and recreate an alcohol-infused night club.
"If they want to move it to take over the entire Herberger's building, they could do that?" Hatanpa asked.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the license could be moved again, or Hayes could seek to expand the 507 S. Front Street location because he owns adjoining properties.
Hayes, though, said he's not interested in recreating an atmosphere like the old Red Rocks, both because times have changed and because he's gotten older.
"The Haze and Red Rocks were done in my 20s," he said. "I don't really feel like I'm 20 years old now."
Hayes also pledged that the new bar in the former Mr. Monogram store would offer food to patrons from his neighboring tenants, which serve pizza by the slice and Mexican-style fast food, either through dumbwaiters or a new hallway connecting the three businesses.
"I can help my tenants out and they can help me out," he said.
