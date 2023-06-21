MANKATO — If not for the old Shopko sign in the parking lot, you’d never know this building was a former retail establishment.
The sign will come down soon, sources involved say, and be replaced with a sign for The Pond on Madison, which is a multi-use facility for all ages opening in July.
The natural light pouring in from 44 windows is one of the most notable changes made in an extensive redevelopment of the property, which had been vacant for years prior to business partners Mike Drummer and Chris LaCombe taking over with a new vision.
“This is a place to eat, play and drink,” said general manager LaCombe. “Everyone’s welcome.”
The building, which measures roughly 95,000 square feet, will be home to a hockey rink, the Crooked Pint Ale House, Green Mill Pizza To Go, a hockey academy, coffee shop and retail space. There will be outdoor pickleball courts, golf simulators, an arcade and mini duck bowling.
There will also be a “large medical sports performance center,” LaCombe said, with Mayo Clinic Health System staff confirming they’ll have “a presence” at The Pond on Madison. Additional information will be released as details and timelines are finalized, a Mayo source said.
The Venue, which is an event center, is one confirmed tenant at The Pond on Madison. It holds 800 people standing for a concert and 350 for sit-down events such as weddings. The facility has several events already booked for later this summer and more interested parties.
Everything public facing will open in The Pond on Madison at the same time in July. LaCombe said he’ll have more information to make public in coming weeks about incoming tenants.
“The large outdoor patio space, which will be the largest in Mankato, will make this unique,” he said. “It allows anyone to sit on the patio and eat and drink, and play pickleball. That’s one of the most unique features about The Pond on Madison.”
Having a two-story restaurant inside a hockey rink is also unique, he said.
“We are working with the Mankato Area Hockey Association to provide a venue that’s favorable for all ages, all genders,” he said. “It’s an everyone’s welcome facility.”
The site is on 7.5 acres and with additional parking on the north side, will offer hundreds of parking spots, LaCombe said. They’ve even added a canopy at the north entrance for bus drop-offs. And a newly configured U-shaped parking lot will be safer for kids and families.
“The project should open in early July,” said Susu Sadaka, event coordinator for The Venue, in an email. “We are just finishing the final touches.”
The Venue will hold all types of events, including weddings, conferences, conventions, non-profit events, business meetings and concerts.
“We already have events booked in the next few months,” Sadaka said. “We are also booking weddings already, which is so exciting. The Venue is a great space for the community to host any type of event. It’s a unique place that Mankato is so fortunate to have.”
For more information, go to thepondonmadison.com.
