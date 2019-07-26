MANKATO — Five years after the major renovation of Front Street in Mankato's downtown entertainment district, business owners and city leaders say it's accomplished everything hoped for and more.
And while some worried that features like more outdoor patios at bars would bring more late-night rowdiness, the makeover has reduced problems.
Jay Reasner, operating partner at Pub 500, has nothing but praise for the way Front Street has turned out. With just one caveat.
"As long as they don't do it again," he said of the disruption the reconstruction project had at the time.
"I think it's great for downtown. The foot traffic is easier. For pedestrians the bumpouts really help."
The bumpouts — essentially rounded extensions of the sidewalk — were put at most intersections, giving pedestrians a shorter distance to walk across on the street. They also tend to slow down vehicle traffic.
Reasner said drivers of large trucks likely aren't fans of turning at the bumpouts. "Big trucks shouldn't have to go down that street anyway, but habits are tough to break — they still do.
"The (street) lighting, the design, everything is fantastic. It looks much better," Reasner said.
Joel Downs of Pagliai's Pizza is also upbeat. "It looks fantastic and it's definitely more pedestrian friendly."
The makeover happened around the time some major office and apartment buildings were going up between Front Street and Riverfront Drive. Those projects brought in a parking ramp and a surface lot on the corner of Front and Warren streets.
"That definitely helped out, because before that parking was definitely an issue," Downs said. "We've got the lot across the street and the parking ramp next door."
Karen Cornwell, who eats at some of the downtown establishments, said the goal of improved aesthetics was achieved and she enjoys the patios on nice days.
"For the beautification it looks fantastic," she said.
But when she's in her car, she's not a fan of the bumpouts.
"The streets are narrower, it's harder to turn. And then there's big trucks parked in the middle of the road delivering things to the bars and it's hard to get around them. That's my only complaint."
Justin Rinehart, of Nicollet Bike & Ski Shop, said he feels more comfortable biking through Front Street since the renovation.
"Having the bumpouts slows the traffic and it gives you better sight lines at intersections. I'm an advocate for slower traffic in busier areas. It's safer for everyone."
He said bicyclists riding for pleasure tend to avoid busier downtown urban areas when they can.
As a pedestrian, Rinehart said wider sidewalks make him feel safer as there's more distance from vehicles. And he said that even though bicyclists shouldn't be riding on sidewalks, some do, and a wider sidewalks gives more separation from pedestrians.
Fewer problems
City Manager Pat Hentges said the project has transformed the district aesthetically, socially and economically.
“The idea was to develop a streetscape that’s a little more compatible to patios and outdoor uses.”
He said the change has helped bring a more diverse business mix as well.
“It's a very clean environment that's been maintained and respected by patrons. It’s been attractive to more uses.” He cited law offices, coffee and juice shops, and other businesses intermingling with bars and restaurants.
“A couple of bars changed their focus to more food and patio usage in front and back. So I think it's been very positive.”
He said there was concern that adding wider sidewalks allowing for more patios would bring more drinking-related behavior problems.
“Frankly I think it’s been the opposite. They’re very well managed. The businesses are focusing a lot more on food rather than just alcoholic beverages,” he said.
“Downtown problems are way down comparatively speaking. And I see more activity there in the afternoons; Sunday afternoons you see people there.”
Security upgrades in the downtown corridor, including cameras and adjustable street lighting, also have had a calming effect.
“We have the ability to dial down or up our lighting, which allows us to improve camera quality. And when you turn them up bright at bar closing, it changes behaviors.”
Some recent cases of vandalism, including to artwork, were quickly solved when high-quality images of the suspects were captured. But Hentges said all the deterrence in the world won’t stop everything.
“Bright lights and cameras do not necessarily, with an impairment of alcohol, always result in people making the right choices.”
