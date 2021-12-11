The Mankato City Council provides a prime example of why redistricting is required after each U.S. Census.
Because much of the city’s population growth in the past decade was concentrated on Mankato’s northern and eastern sides, Ward 2 Council member Dennis Dieken is currently representing 10,233 Mankatoans, according to 2020 census figures.
That’s 35% more than Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley, who represents Ward 4 — made up of Mankato’s downtown and adjacent neighborhoods. Census workers counted 7,590 residents in Ward 4, a decline of 217 over the decade, while 2,424 additional people moved into the new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments constructed in the past decade in Dieken’s ward.
Council member Mark Frost’s Ward 3, which encompasses the southern part of Mankato and includes many of the apartment complexes and townhouses constructed south and east of Minnesota State University, also has a disproportionate share of the population with 9,787.
“Everything will have to move further to the north and east,” Mankato GIS Coordinator Kurt Klinder said of the new ward lines. “... We need to divide people up as equally as possible.”
Based on Mankato’s 2020 population, the target for each of the five wards will be 8,898 residents.
The U.S. Constitution requires a periodic census followed by reapportionment of congressional districts to ensure that Americans have equal representation in the U.S. House. The same principle applies, via state constitutions and court rulings, to state legislative districts, county commission districts and city council wards.
And the newly equalized districts must be in place for the 2022 general election, now less than 11 months away. Because candidates are required to establish residency in the district they hope to represent by May 8, with the candidate filing periods beginning in Minnesota nine days later, the deadline is coming fast.
Everyone involved in redistricting decisions is also getting a later start because the pandemic made it harder for the Bureau of the Census to do the house-by-house counts in 2020 and the final numbers were tabulated much later than in previous decades.
“It pushed back the timeline but not the deadlines,” Klinder said. “... It’s really going to be a tight deadline, but there’s not a lot we can do to alleviate that.”
The plan is to allow residents, as required, to submit their own proposed ward maps to the council by February. Information will be forthcoming about opportunities by residents to schedule an appointment with Klinder next month to access the city’s computerized redistricting program to develop a proposed ward map. Those proposals, plus options developed by city staff working in conjunction with Blue Earth County, are to be presented to the council on Feb. 28.
Any modifications suggested by the council on Feb. 28 will be made in time for the March 7 council meeting, when City Manager Susan Arntz hopes for final approval of a ward map and precinct lines. Facing an absolute deadline of March 29, the council would then have some leeway for a bit of additional quarreling before its second scheduled meeting in March.
“If there’s a tug of war between you all, we do have one more meeting,” Arntz told the council last week.
Proposals from citizens aren’t the only items the city will be waiting for before finalizing wards and precincts. The hope is to match up borders of council wards and county board districts with the borders of state legislative and congressional districts. Without shared borders, many more voting precincts would be required because each precinct must have an identical ballot. So if a council ward crossed a congressional district border or a county board district border or a state Senate district border, it could double, triple or quadruple the number of different ballots and the number of precincts required.
Each of those precincts must also have a voting location and election judges.
“We don’t want a precinct of 23 people,” Klinder said. “We want to keep it in the hundreds.”
So city and county staff will be waiting for the congressional and legislative districts to be finalized, something that’s expected by Feb. 15. Because the state Legislature, which is the body assigned the duty of setting congressional and legislative districts, has a decades-long tradition of failing to come to agreement on redistricting, Minnesota’s judicial branch is preparing to step in once again to fill the void.
In the highly unlikely event that the Legislature appears to be making progress toward a compromise, the courts could decide to push the deadline for new congressional and legislative maps back by several weeks. That would mean the city would have until the end of April and the county until mid-May to finalize their local maps, although the candidate filing period would still begin on May 17.
“Nobody wants to see that,” Klinder said. “Literally nobody wants to see that.”
The one piece of encouraging news is that the technology available for reapportionment has improved dramatically in the past decade.
“We now have this great GIS tool that, if we’d have had it 10 years ago would have made it so much better,” he said.
It’s so slick that city staff believe they can even take into consideration future population growth when setting the ward boundaries.
By anticipating the location of new residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes and putting some of those growth areas in each new district, the city could establish wards that grow more equally between now and 2030 — avoiding the huge disparities in ward populations facing the council now.
