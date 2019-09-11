GAYLORD — A 69-year-old Redwood Falls man died when two pickups crashed east of Gaylord Wednesday morning.
Merle Rueben Berreth was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at the intersection of Highway 19 and Sibley County Road 9, the State Patrol said.
Berreth was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram east on Highway 19 shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was at intersection when the Ram and a southbound 2010 Ford F-350 collided when the Ford entered the intersection.
The driver of the Ford, Tashsawn Ray Parker, 19, of St. James, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington.
Linda Marie Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls, a passenger in the Ram, also was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington.
