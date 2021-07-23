Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.