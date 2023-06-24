MANKATO — A Mankato nonprofit will launch a new youth summer program for refugee, immigrant and asylee families Monday, with organizers saying they hope it reduces barriers for accessing recreational opportunities.
Minnesota Council of Churches Refugee Services received about $179,000 in grant funding from Ignite Afterschool to support the program, known as Youth Summer Tapestry, this summer and next summer. The funds allowed Refugee Services to fund two site supervisors and eight navigators to develop and provide programming to about 90 youth to start.
For a nonprofit with four full-time staff, said Refugee Services director Habiba Rashid, the grant is immense.
“This is huge for a small organization such as ourselves,” she said. “We’re very excited and honored to be given this grant to do this work.”
Refugee Services started onboarding the site supervisors and navigators last week before trainings this week. The group includes a mix of adults and teens identified through their leadership experience at schools and familiarity with the groups intended to be served by the program.
They’ll provide mentorship and facilitate recreational activities from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday over the monthlong program. Many of the activities will be outdoors, getting children out from behind screens.
Navigator Sisko Alhag, a basketball coach in Mankato, said families in the program might otherwise find it challenging to find recreational outlets for their children either indoors or outdoors.
“We want to provide a positive, safe place for these kids to come and hang out,” he said, comparing it to Boys & Girls Club programming that he remembers going to when he was younger.
As its name indicates, Youth Summer Tapestry takes after Refugee Services’ Tapestry Project. The latter connects refugees new to the community to resources, while building connections with U.S.-born citizens.
The Tapestry Project’s latest weekly sessions started on June 16 and will continue each Friday through July 21.
The summer program grant covers costs for families, making it free to attend. Organizers worked to ensure transportation and language won’t be barriers, either, working with Mankato Area Public Schools and Wellshare International in the process.
Bus routes are in place to bring youth to two sites. First through sixth grade will be at Rosa Parks Elementary and seventh through 12th grade will be at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Collectively, the group of site supervisors and navigators speak at least seven languages other than English. Language barriers could otherwise hinder a family’s ability to sign up for programs, or apply for the scholarships needed to cover costs.
Refugee Services used word of mouth and social media to inform groups about the program. Ruth Aganya, one of two Mankato community navigators for MCC along with Simon Gatwech, posted the info on WhatsApp and saw it generate immediate interest.
The hope is the program reaches even more families once people in it tell their friends and family about it, said Abdifatah Aden (Moss), who along with Chang Wie will be a site supervisor. Organizers anticipate the number of youth in the program could double in time.
Refugee Services’ experience serving a wide range of ethnic groups already helped the nonprofit identify families who could benefit from the summer programming.
A key portion of its work is helping refugee families resettle in the Mankato area, whether after coming from another country or another part of the U.S.
These families wouldn’t necessarily cross paths much if their children go to different schools. Friendships can be built through youth programming, Rashid said.
“We’re able to bring together Somalis, Sudanese, Anuak and more groups,” she said. “That was a huge achievement for us at MCC because we do serve everyone so we want to make sure all of our groups are represented.”
Funded through summer 2024, the program could become a staple over time with enough support. Some families are fortunate enough to go on summer vacations or have their children attend summer camps, and the organizers see this as similar summer programming accessible to refugee and immigrant families, said MCC’s Mankato team coordinator Ahmed “Jaffer” Mohamud.
“We hope we will consistently do this summer program for our kids from now on,” he said.
Rashid also sees additional potential in the program as leadership experience for the navigators. Ideally, she said, if they see the positive impact they can have on younger generations they’ll build on the experience in their future careers in Mankato.
“We have huge excitement,” she said. “It’s always been my dream to grow and expand to be able to give back to our community and employ our youth and it’s great to see that we’re on that path to make my dream a reality.”
The list of navigators involved in the program includes:
• Abdikadir Ahmed
• Sisko Alhag
• Ibrahim Ibrahim
• Faizal Mahdi
• Fowsiya Mohamed
• Khalid Mohamed
• Thabif Mohamed
• Zakariye Mohamed
For more information on the program, contact MCC at 507-345-1554 or rsmankato@mnchurches.org.
