Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.