ST. PETER — Guns and drugs allegedly were found in a vehicle after its driver rear-ended someone, offered the other driver $10,000 and ran away.
A woman reported she was rear-ended Wednesday on South Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter. The woman said the man who hit her offered her $10,000 not to call police. He ran away when she said she was calling police.
The suspect was located in the area and identified as Hector Manuel Pedraza, 37, of Madelia. He had $4,400 in his pocket.
Inside the car Pedraza left behind, authorities allegedly found a gallon bag with 143 grams of marijuana and two scales with methamphetamine residue. They also allegedly found seven cellphones, several power tools and two rifles, one of them loaded.
Pedraza was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession, felony counts of possession of guns and ammunition after a prior felony conviction and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.