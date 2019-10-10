NORTH MANKATO — Dale Tauer’s knees provide a side-by-side contrast between traditional and emerging approaches to joint pain relief.
The 68-year-old from Lakefield in southern Minnesota had a knee replacement a couple of years ago, then turned to stem cell therapy last year for the other knee. He had to go all the way to St. Louis for the latter procedure at Bluetail Regenerative Therapies, but said he's liking the less invasive approach so far.
“The replacement knee is also fine, but I don’t have quite the movement,” he said. “It’s a little more restrictive.”
Tauer wasn’t the only southern Minnesotan traveling out of state for the service, which prompted Bluetail to open a satellite clinic in North Mankato this week.
Operating out of Mankato Clinic’s new North Mankato Family Medicine building at 1575 Lookout Drive, Bluetail brings more stem cell and platelet-rich plasma therapy options to the region. The therapies involve injecting a patient’s own adult stem cells or platelet-rich plasma into ailing body parts.
For orthopedic injuries such as arthritis and partial ligament and tendon tears, the procedures can accelerate the body’s natural healing response to repair the damage, said Dr. Kristen Oliver of Bluetail.
Oliver, who has practiced regenerative medicine since 2007, said the procedures have shorter recovery times than full joint replacements. Patients are usually in and out of the appointment within a couple of hours, then back up to full speed within a few days.
The downside is insurance doesn’t cover the procedures, all of which are less than $3,000. It’s a lower cost than a knee replacement without insurance but could be too steep for some.
Knowing how some regenerative medicine providers unethically market their procedures as cure-alls, Oliver said Bluetail is upfront about who is and isn’t a good candidate for the work. The procedures don’t treat multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease, can’t repair full rotator cuff or ACL tears, and aren't meant for patients with advanced osteoarthritis.
So Oliver said Bluetail looks for candidates whose joints haven’t degenerated to the point where they can’t avoid replacements. For them, the procedures could buy them years before an eventual replacement.
“If someone’s horse is a little out of the barn, then we could help them for four to five years,” she said. “Then they could end up replacing it but wouldn’t have to right away.”
The FDA in recent years has warned patients against seeking treatment at “unscrupulous providers” marketing stem cell miracle treatments. Oliver said Bluetail distinguishes itself from unethical providers by meeting with FDA regulators and using an FDA-approved device for its stem cell treatments. Bluetail also documents its outcomes, she added.
“We do our best to follow all our outcomes,” she said. “We need that evidence to show A. It’s effective, and B, for what people.”
Along with St. Louis, Bluetail has additional clinics in Missouri, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Florida. The North Mankato clinic will follow the medical group’s Green Bay model to start, where Oliver and her team come in at least once per month to provide procedures.
Bluetail had about 20 procedures booked Wednesday, its first day in North Mankato. Oliver said the service will expand to more days per month if the need is there.
“At some point in time if the need is there, then we’d find a full-time physician,” she said, adding it’s what ended up happening in the group’s Naples, Florida, clinic.
His joints feeling good, albeit by different means, Tauer said he’s interested in how long the knee repaired by stem cell therapy will hold up. If the pain does come back, though, he said he’ll be happy he can go to North Mankato for treatment next time rather than Missouri.
“If I have trouble in a year or two, I’m going to do it again because it’s less invasive,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.