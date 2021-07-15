MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had another day with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the double digits Thursday.
After staying in the single digits between May 29-July 6, three of the last nine days have been in the double digits, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Some of the higher totals had to do with cases confirmed over multiple days, although Thursday's total of 12 doesn't match that description.
Blue Earth County accounted for seven of the 12 new cases. Le Sueur County had two, while Nicollet, Waseca and Martin counties each had one.
Minnesota also had two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,632.
