MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Wednesday's total likely included cases confirmed since Saturday, as the Minnesota Department of Health didn't update totals Sunday or Monday due to the holiday. Tuesday's update included numbers collected through Friday.
The 12 new cases in Wednesday's update were the most in the region since May 28. Every update in between had upticks in the single digits.
Blue Earth County accounted for six of the 12 new cases. Le Sueur and Faribault counties each had two, while Brown and Martin counties each had one.
There were no COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 7,615.
For vaccines, about 59.5% of the nine-county region's 16-and-older population has at least one dose. About 57.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Minnesota has about 67.2% of its residents age 16 or older vaccinated with one dose. About 64.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
