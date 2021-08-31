MANKATO — Nine area counties combined for 208 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state health department's Tuesday update, which includes multiple days of data.
The Minnesota Department of Health's Tuesday updates have had the biggest case upticks since the agency stopped posting weekend updates. Cases confirmed over the weekend end up being reported on Tuesdays.
Even compared to previous Tuesdays with the same factors in play, though, this Tuesday's total marked a new high.
Compared to the 208 new cases confirmed this week, Tuesday, Aug. 24, had 195 new cases and Tuesday, Aug. 17, had 162. Case counts have been on the rise since July.
Deaths from COVID-19 also have been on the rise in south-central Minnesota in late August. No new fatalities were confirmed in the region Tuesday, but there were six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,811. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 263.
Blue Earth County had 59 of the 208 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Waseca County had 35, while Le Sueur County had 31.
All nine area counties had at least 12 new cases. So far, the region is on track to again have a rise in new weekly cases.
The full list of new cases by county include:
- Blue Earth County — 59
- Waseca County — 35
- Le Sueur County — 31
- Nicollet County — 17
- Brown County — 14
- Sibley County — 14
- Martin County — 14
- Watonwan County — 12
- Faribault County — 12
Vaccination rates continue to tick up in the region since a slow July.
About 61.5% of eligible residents in south-central Minnesota have at least one dose, according to state vaccine data. Counties range from 68.8% of residents in Nicollet County being vaccinated to 54.2% in Sibley County.
Blue Earth County has 62.5% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose. Statewide, the vaccination rate among eligible residents is 70.5%.
