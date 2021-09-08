MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had 325 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over a period including the long holiday weekend.
No case updates between Saturday and Labor Day meant Wednesday's total from the Minnesota Department of Health included multiple days of data. So while the 325 case uptick is high, it would otherwise be spread across a few days.
Apart from the new cases, the region didn't have any newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Area counties have combined for 263 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were nine more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,865.
Of the 325 new cases, Blue Earth County accounted for 98 of them. Le Sueur County had the next most with 40.
All nine area counties had at least 13 new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 98
- Le Sueur County — 40
- Waseca County — 37
- Nicollet County — 31
- Brown County — 27
- Sibley County — 27
- Watonwan County — 26
- Faribault County — 26
- Martin County — 13
Per 10,000 residents, Waseca County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Nicollet County has the lowest rate during the pandemic.
The entire south-central region remains in high transmission zones, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Residents in substantial to high transmission areas are advised to wear masks indoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.