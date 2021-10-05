MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one COVID-19 death confirmed Tuesday, along with a large uptick in new cases.
The death occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The resident was among 12 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 8,203.
Age ranges of the deceased varied from a Stearns County resident between 50-54 years old to a Clay County resident between 95-99 years old.
Deaths have been on the rise over the last month, following weeks of rising case counts dating back to the mid-summer. The vast majority of deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans.
About 39% of the state's population remains unvaccinated. In south-central Minnesota's nine counties, about 47% of the population remains unvaccinated.
Area counties also combined for 347 newly confirmed cases over a multiple-day period.
Tuesdays regularly have the highest case counts of the week due to the lack of weekend case updates. It means Tuesday updates include cases confirmed over the weekend.
This Tuesday's uptick was a jump from the previous week. Tuesday, Sept. 28 had 279 new cases.
Blue Earth County's 70 new cases were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least 12.
The full list of new cases confirmed Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 70
- Martin County — 62
- Faribault County — 48
- Brown County — 47
- Waseca County — 32
- Le Sueur County — 32
- Sibley County — 26
- Nicollet County — 18
- Watonwan County — 12
