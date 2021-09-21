MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had 360 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over a period including the weekend.
Tuesdays regularly have the highest case upticks in the Minnesota Department of Health's weekday reports due to there being no updates on weekends.
Even for a Tuesday, though, the 360 new cases were a huge jump from previous weeks.
Sept. 14 had 255 new cases reported. This Tuesday's total was 41.2% higher, according to health department data.
After a confirmed COVID-19 death in Brown County on Monday, the region had no new fatalities Tuesday. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 271.
Statewide, there were 18 more COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,011.
Of the 360 new cases in the nine-county region, Blue Earth County accounted for 114 of them. Brown County had the next most with 50.
Nicollet, Waseca and Martin counties all had more than 40. All nine area counties had at least 11.
The 481 combined new cases confirmed Monday and Tuesday put the region on track for another rise this week. Last Monday and Tuesday combined for 407 new cases.
The full list of new cases by county Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 114
- Brown County — 50
- Nicollet County — 46
- Waseca County — 42
- Martin County — 41
- Le Sueur County — 28
- Sibley County — 14
- Faribault County — 14
- Watonwan County — 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.