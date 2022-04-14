MANKATO — About midway through April, south-central Minnesota counties remain without any confirmed COVID-19 deaths for the month.
The nine-county region finished with 18 in March, and hasn't had fewer than 10 in any month since July 2021.
Minnesota had four more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday, however, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,458.
The residents ranged in age between 55-59 years old in Olmsted County to 85-89 in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite deaths being on the decline, cases remain on the rise. Upticks in deaths tend to occur in the weeks following case increases, suggesting the current lull in deaths is related to the bottoming out of cases seen in March.
Area counties combined for 28 confirmed cases Thursday. Each day this week has had more cases than the same day during the previous week.
The region will have an uptick in weekly cases as a result, with Friday's total determining the extent of the rise. Confirmed case counts do help track trends even if they undersell how much spread there is in a community, as results from home tests don't factor into official counts.
And while deaths are down, even mild COVID-19 cases can result in damaging health conditions. People who contract COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease and blood clots, for example.
