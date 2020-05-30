MANKATO — The person coordinating south-central Minnesota’s COVID-19 preparedness recently described the region as “holding its own” as it inches toward the pandemic’s expected peak.
Intensive care unit bed space has tightened in the Twin Cities area in recent days, with the state reaching a new high in usage Saturday.
Hospitalizations picked up this month in the Mankato region as well, said South Central Healthcare Coalition Coordinator Eric Weller, but the region is still a ways off from needing alternate care sites.
“We believe we have a solid plan that if we needed to stand them up we could, but at this point we’re moving onto the next phase of response, which really is the testing piece,” he said.
He made the comments before the National Guard’s recent testing push in St. James, where 609 people received tests. Even before then, though, clinics were testing more than they had in previous months.
While far from being necessary now, the plan for if hospitalizations do surge could involve three alternate care sites in the region. The sites are flat spaces, but no details have been released about where they’d be.
The sites would be used for non-critical care patients to make room for COVID-19 patients in traditional ICU beds. Weller stressed the intention is to ensure enough room to care for people within hospital settings.
“The goal always is to keep patients at hospitals or on hospital campuses,” he said.
South-central Minnesota is like most regions outside the Twin Cities in that it doesn’t have many ICU beds. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has 15 ICU beds and 14 progressive care unit beds in its hospital, but Weller said the region doesn’t have much ICU capability outside Mankato.
People sick with COVID-19 in other counties, then, could be transferred to Mankato for care. Serious cases could be even be transported to the Twin Cities, further tightening the ICU bed supply.
Gov. Tim Walz’s administration regularly updates supply levels and ICU usage on its website. As of Saturday, 82% of the ICU beds in Minnesota are in use.
Another 716 beds could be ready within 24 hours, while 529 could be available in 72 hours. Ventilator capacity is sitting prettier, with only 40% in use as of Saturday.
The health care coalition, which includes clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health agencies and other organizations, has been monitoring personal protective equipment supplies since elective procedures resumed. Weller said a vendor recently pledged to donate 5,000 face shields to the region, which would be a big help.
In mid-May, the Minnesota Nurses Association raised alarms about inadequate PPE supplies in hospitals. MNA President Mary Turner, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, said in a release nurses were re-using gowns and masks at her hospital.
“This is crazy in a state where we pride ourselves on delivering the best care,” she said. “We’ve relaxed our standards when we should be setting them by protecting our workers and our patients.”
Weller said hospitals and clinics in south-central Minnesota are trying to conserve supplies, but so far the region should have adequate levels.
“What it looks like in each facility could be different, but we’re in conservation mode,” he said. “We haven’t reached our peak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.