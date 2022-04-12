MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for more than 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the biggest uptick in over a month.
Cases remain low compared to early 2022, but Tuesday's total is the latest evidence of the region being in an early spring wave. Monday and Tuesday both had higher case totals compared to the previous week.
The 53 newly confirmed cases were the most in a day since March 7, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Blue Earth County's 29 cases were the most among area counties. Nicollet County had nine, while every other county except Watonwan had at least one.
Encouragingly, the region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It hasn't had any so far in April.
Statewide, there were two more COVID-19 deaths. The two Minnesotans who died were in their 80s or older.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,449. South-central Minnesota's pandemic toll remains at 496.
