MANKATO — The Minnesota Legislature adjourned its regular legislative session Monday with a host of smaller accomplishments done, but several major policy items waiting for action.
Everything from tax breaks to infrastructure projects, from education to housing, will be up for grabs whenever Gov. Tim Walz calls a special session for lawmakers next month to potentially extend his peacetime emergency powers as the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area lawmakers agree the specter of a special session eased the pressure to wrap up negotiations during the regular session last week. In normal years, a lack of agreement on major issues would gum up the works in running the state, but some lawmakers say the extra time to deliberate is likely a blessing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s probably not such a bad thing because this situation is fairly dynamic,” Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said. “Things seem to change from week to week, and that will give us a few weeks of experience.”
Next month’s special session could have benefits in store for local causes, mainly through a public works bill. The bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for infrastructure projects, will likely include funding for the city of Mankato’s water quality efforts.
Mankato’s project, which involves stabilizing the Minnesota River’s bank to protect the city’s water infrastructure and improve the river’s water quality through reintroducing wetlands, was included in House DFL and Senate GOP bonding bills. Yet it wasn’t treated equally — the House bill would have fully funded the project at about $16.6 million, while the Senate version only included the riverbank stabilization part of the project at about $4 million.
The DFL bill also includes a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, as well as $6.7 million for the first phase of Minnesota State University’s planned Armstrong Hall reconstruction and a $10.5 million indoor recreation center in North Mankato’s Caswell Park.
The Senate GOP bill doesn’t have those other projects, but it does include about $8 million for water infrastructure improvements in Vernon Center and $858,000 for the city of Waldorf’s water infrastructure plans.
The two bills differ significantly in size, which is part of the reason why lawmakers have yet to work out an agreement. The House bill is about $2.3 billion in general obligation bonds and trunk highway funds, while the Senate bill has about $1 billion.
Both bills were defeated during the last weekend of regular session. A bonding bill requires a three-fifths majority, which means at least a few House GOP and Senate DFL members would have to support the bill for it to pass.
Republicans in the House, including Torkelson and Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, voted against the bill and almost all Senate Democrats, including Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, voted against the Senate version.
Republicans say the House DFL bill borrows too much as the state heads into a $2.4 billion deficit next year. The House GOP caucus also takes issue with Walz’s emergency peacetime powers and have vowed not to support any bonding proposal until the peacetime emergency ends.
Democrats say the Senate GOP bill was too small and favored Republican legislative districts.
“I really wanted to have the bonding done before we left. I feel it’s critical,” Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said. “We’re in a crisis. Politics should have been put aside and we would have got this done for the state and it didn’t happen.”
Area lawmakers each blame the other side for a failure to agree on the bonding bill. Republicans say Walz urged Senate Democrats to vote against the Senate bonding bill, while Democrats say Republicans have purposefully ignored the state’s infrastructure to drive a better bargain for tax policy.
Also up for debate is a tax bill which could include deferred tax payments for businesses, a Republican goal, and $100 million in rental assistance for people across the state, a Democratic goal.
Lawmakers may discuss planned raises for state workers, which were negotiated last year. The Legislature needs to ratify those raises for them to come fully into effect, but the House and Senate didn’t come to an agreement during the legislative session. State officials ruled Wednesday those raises would still go forward despite Senate Republicans’ concerns, which Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said could complicate negotiations on other issues over the next few weeks.
Frentz, an assistant minority leader in the Senate, acknowledged negotiations could be tough but said lawmakers needed to come together even during an election year.
“The key is the people of Minnesota expect us to compromise,” he said. “They expect us to get this done.”
There’s at least one thing lawmakers can agree on, however — an education bill. The House passed an education policy bill during the last few minutes of session but it didn’t get to the Senate floor before the Senate adjourned.
Area lawmakers say the bill will likely pass without incident. It includes a special education proposal sponsored by Torkelson that would decrease the amount of paperwork school districts need to do, an idea Torkelson said was brought up by New Ulm Public Schools.
