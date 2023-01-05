NEW ULM — This week's stretch of heavy snowfall has meant long work days for Jeff Kiecker of New Ulm. He's been putting in 15 to 20 hours daily between his winter job of snow removal and full-time duties at AMPI.
"It started three days ago," Kiecker said of the stretched-out storm.
His three-person crew has been using a small fleet of snowblowers along with shovels to tackle the high banks and drifts that have accumulated on the properties of Too Hot to Mow Too Cold to Snow Blow's 40-50 customers.
Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said many Mankato area locations ended up with 8 to 12 inches of new snow by the time the long-duration storm ended. The storm started late Monday night and stretched into Thursday morning.
Lesser amounts were reported to the south and east due to more ice and rain on Tuesday, he said.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable said 11.7 inches of snow were measured at KEYC in North Mankato between 7 a.m. Tuesday and noon Thursday. So far this winter, 46.2 inches have been recorded.
Hewitt said that 2023 has started out with much needed precipitation across much of southern Minnesota. This week's wintry mix pushed into southwest Minnesota and lifted north through Tuesday morning, changed over to snow for some to the west and north of Mankato proper. In the Twin Cities metro area, 2-inch-per-hour snow rates were reported.
The storm included a brief lull Tuesday afternoon into that evening with periods of drizzle. A new wave of snow pushed north out of Iowa Tuesday evening that sent out the "second round" of this system. Bands of light to moderate snow pivoted around the region Tuesday night through Wednesday with several inches of additional accumulation.
Readings from volunteer weather observers with Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, submitted snow measurements for a 24-hour period between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Their measurements included 13.7 inches for New Ulm, 12.2 inches for Kasota and 11.7 inches for St. Peter.
Two citizen weather watchers in New Ulm reported 21 inches for this season's snowfall total so far, as of Thursday.
"I don't know where we are going to put it all," Kiecker said.
Observer reports sent in to CoCoRaHS over the past 72 hours indicate an area of 8 to 12 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area, with lesser amounts to the south and east, according to Hewitt. He said the volunteers report their snow/rainfall data daily; however, it's also important to note that sometimes observers may miss measurements due to life events. That's when snowfall data are less accurate.
Hewitt said the CoCoRaHS website includes an interactive map that works well for providing highlights of multi-day events. Options for Minnesota snow measurements include the NWS' regional interactive map and its local winter weather pages.
Kiecker, who has operated his business for 35 years, said the best way to prepare for removing snow is to make sure you are wearing boots and gloves.
"Every snowfall is different, every storm is different," he said.
