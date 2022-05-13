MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its 500th confirmed COVID-19 death this week, while new case counts jumped upward.
The death, occurring in a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old, was confirmed Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed Friday — a Blue Earth County resident between 90-94 and a Faribault County resident between 70-74 — bringing the nine-county region's pandemic death toll to 502.
Death rates from COVID-19 slowed down in April with just three confirmed during the month. May already has three COVID-19 fatalities through 13 days.
New cases, meanwhile, shot upward this week after appearing to level out during the prior week. Area counties combined for 333 cases between May 7-13, a 42% rise.
The prior week had a 4% case increase, offering hope that the latest case wave had peaked. Instead, last week's relatively level case total seemed to be a blip, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who's been tracking COVID-19 trends during the pandemic.
"It's one of those tentative points of trying to see where things are going to go," he said. "Last week appears to be a bit of a red herring."
The 333 new cases this week is the highest weekly total since late February. It was also the eighth straight week of rising case counts in the south-central region, according to health department data.
No area county had a decrease in cases this week. Seven had upticks, including Blue Earth County's 64% jump from 56 to 92 new cases. Two counties, Le Sueur and Sibley, had level case counts.
On the optimistic side, Wingert said recent COVID-19 levels in wastewater look to be levelling off or slowing down. With meaningful upticks in cases still happening, though, he estimated it'll likely be a few weeks before a clearer picture of the region's peak emerges.
