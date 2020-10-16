MANKATO — The nine counties in south-central Minnesota combined for fewer new COVID-19 cases during the last week, despite a big uptick Friday.
Weekly case totals have dropped in the region for several weeks in a row, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The counties had 335 total new cases from Oct. 10-16, compared to 356, 490 and 548 over the previous three weeks.
South-central Minnesota's rate of tests coming back positive also dropped from 7.4% to 3.4% over a similar time period.
The lower positivity rate is from the week ending Wednesday, however, meaning it doesn't factor in the big uptick in new cases Friday. Daily testing figures aren't available at a county level so it's unclear how much testing happened in the region Thursday.
The region's overall drop in weekly cases also happened despite five of the nine counties having upticks compared to the week before. Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties had the upticks.
Drops in Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan and Martin counties outweighed the increases elsewhere. The latter three were hotspots for the virus in recent weeks but have since trended downward.
Watonwan County had a positivity rate as high as 32% in June. Between Oct. 7-14, it had the fifth lowest rate in the state at 1.5%.
Waseca County's rate reached 33.1% about four weeks ago and was down to 8.9% over the last week. New weekly cases dropped from 192 to 49 over a similar span.
The outbreak at the women's prison in Waseca is down to 22 active cases among staff and three among inmates.
Martin County had had a similar decline in new cases and positivity rates. After having 104 new cases four weeks ago, it had 32 over the last week.
Its positivity rate dropped from 18.1% to 2.4% over the similar timeline.
Le Sueur County had the biggest jump in new cases, rising from 31 to 55 over the last two weeks. It joined Faribault County in having three straight weeks of increasing positivity rates as well.
As for the regionwide jump Friday, the counties combined for 117 new cases. Daily upticks had remained in the 18-31 range between Monday-Thursday.
The complete list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 43
- Le Sueur County — 21
- Nicollet County — 14
- Martin County — Nine
- Waseca County — Eight
- Brown County — Eight
- Faribault County — Six
- Sibley County — Five
- Watonwan County — Three
