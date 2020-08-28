MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota sharply rose over the last week, largely fueled by a spike in Blue Earth County.
Blue Earth County grew from 74 new COVID cases two weeks ago to 119 between Aug. 22-28. The rise came as testing decreased over roughly the same time period.
South-central Minnesota's overall numbers followed a similar pattern with far more cases over the last week despite less testing, according to numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region had 340 new cases over the last week, compared to 270 the week before. Seven of the nine counties had more cases over the last week than the week before.
Le Sueur County joined Nicollet in having fewer new cases over the last week. The count in Le Sueur, however, remained high at 59 cases — well above the 17 and 24 new cases reported in the first two weeks of August.
Newly confirmed cases Friday are included in the weekly numbers. Blue Earth County again had more than 20 new cases confirmed, which were the most in the region.
Every county but Faribault had new cases in the region Friday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Waseca County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Four
- Brown County — Four
- Watonwan County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Martin County — Three
Statewide, the health department confirmed another 862 cases. A backlog of cases reported earlier in the week from a private lab could be inflating the statewide number, but there's no indication it's causing the spike in cases in south-central Minnesota.
Minnesota also had another four COVID deaths. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,810.
Although south-central Minnesota's COVID death toll has risen in recent weeks, no new fatalities were reported in the region Friday. The region remains at 38 deaths linked to the illness.
Hospitalizations for COVID across the state again held steady Friday, continuing the trend in recent days. There were two fewer Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID and two fewer hospitalized outside of ICUs with COVID.
