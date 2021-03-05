MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had fewer new COVID-19 cases this week than the prior week.
The nine area counties combined for 332 new cases between Feb. 27 and March 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It was a 7.3% decrease from the previous week.
Weekly case totals have jumped around over the last month. Before the slight drop this week, cases rose then dropped then rose again over the previous three weeks.
Despite the bouncing numbers, the last three weeks have at least had a narrower range for new cases. Weekly totals remained between 332 and 358 despite testing fluctuations in the counties.
This week's total includes 52 newly confirmed COVID cases and no new deaths Friday. There were 13 COVID deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,534.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Nicollet County — 10
- Brown County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Faribault County — 5
- Waseca County — 3
- Watonwan County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Martin County — 2
This story will be updated.
