MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 case levels rose this week, while still remaining among the lowest weekly totals since July.
The nine area counties combined for 95 newly confirmed cases over the last week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, compared to 72 during the prior week.
The numbers are a drastic departure from the region's 3,486 weekly cases between Jan. 22-28, during what was the peak of the omicron variant's wave.
Omicron's new BA.2 subvariant caused upticks in cases elsewhere after becoming the dominant strain. This week's increase could be a sign of another wave of cases hitting the south-central region, but there's no evidence suggesting it will approach January's levels.
The region's rise in cases wasn't uniform throughout the nine counties. About half of them either had decreased or level case counts, while the remaining counties had increases.
Another key metric in tracking COVID-19, positivity rates, showed Minnesota overall was seeing similar upticks as south-central Minnesota. The percent of positive tests, however, remained well below the recommended 5% threshold.
Area counties also started April with zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths. March ended with 18, a decline from the 29 in February and 30 in January.
Minnesota had two confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, occurring in residents between 45-49 years old in Stearns County and 80-84 in Dakota County. The state's pandemic toll rose to 12,410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.