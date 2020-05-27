MANKATO — Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown and Watonwan counties all had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday.
The counties combined for 10 cases, bringing the south-central Minnesota region's total to at least 488 cases since the pandemic began. Waseca, Faribault, Martin and Sibley counties had no new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The new cases came as the health department reported one of the most deadly days yet during the pandemic. Another 33 Minnesotans with COVID-19 died, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 932 in just over two months.
A Nicollet County resident in their 90s was among the newly added deaths in the state numbers. The county confirmed the death Tuesday, but it wasn't added to the state numbers until Wednesday.
Newly confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota include:
- Three in Blue Earth County, which has had 122 total cases
- Three in Nicollet County, which has had 74 total cases
- Two in Le Sueur County, which has had 43 total cases
- One in Brown County, which has had 14 total cases
- One in Watonwan County, which has had 59 total cases
