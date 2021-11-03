MANKATO — November is picking up right where October left off when it comes to COVID-19 fatalities, with Wednesday's five confirmed deaths including an area resident between 30-34 years old.
The south-central region's five latest deaths from the contagious illness raised November's toll to 10 through just three days. October's 42 deaths made it the second deadliest out of all months during the pandemic.
The five deaths occurred in residents in the following counties and age ranges:
- A Watonwan County resident between 30-34 years old
- A Martin County resident between 60-64
- A Blue Earth County resident between 65-69
- A Le Sueur County resident between 80-84
- A Martin County resident between 80-84
They were among 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,761.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 331 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Vaccination statuses aren't publicly available for individuals who died. Data shows death rates among vaccinated Minnesotans are far lower than deaths rates among unvaccinated Minnesotans.
Blue Earth County's 61 deaths from COVID-19 are the most in the nine-county region, but it has the second lowest fatality rate per 10,000 residents.
The two deaths in Martin County raised its pandemic toll to 41. The county has the second highest death rate among the nine area counties.
Le Sueur and Watonwan counties have 33 and 15 deaths from COVID-19 each, respectively. Le Sueur County's death rate is the third lowest, while Watonwan County's is the fourth lowest.
Area counties also combined for 92 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. It was an uptick from the 59 cases confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Wednesday includes:
- Brown County — 22
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Watonwan County — 15
- Martin County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Waseca County — 6
- Sibley County — 4
- Faribault County — 1
Newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children between ages 5-11 will be available soon in Mankato and the south-central region. Providers pre-ordered doses in anticipation of this week's federal approval.
Pharmacies in Mankato are among the providers listed on the state's updated vaccine finder tool.
Mayo Clinic Health System plans to begin offering pediatric vaccines Monday through primary care providers in New Prague and Fairmont. Mayo's vaccination center on Stadium Road in Mankato also will have them next week, but specific dates and times haven't been announced yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.