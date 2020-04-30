MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its biggest jump yet in confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as testing levels reached a new high statewide.
Martin County's 18 new cases made up the bulk of the region's 26 confirmed positives. Blue Earth County accounted for four, and Nicollet and Watonwan counties had two each.
The cases bring the nine-county region's total to 191 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Statewide cases continue to rise at an unprecedented pace due to expanded testing. Another 492 Minnesotans tested positive for the illness, bringing total confirmed cases to 5,136 — about 42% of the people who had COVID-19 have recovered.
The state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 343, up 24 from the day before. The Minnesotans who died with COVID-19 range in age from 30 to 109 years old, with most having underlying health conditions and living in long-term care facilities.
Testing levels rose to 3,532, up dramatically from Wednesday's figures. The rate of positive cases per 100 tests dropped slightly for the first time in four days, going from 15.9 to 14.
Martin County continues to have among the most cases per capita in Minnesota. Of the county's 88 total cases, 47 are active and 37 have recovered.
Blue Earth County has now had 38 total cases. Nicollet and Watonwan counties both have had 11.
