MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the biggest jump on a single day in more than three months.
Tuesday's case update from the Minnesota Department of Health included 162 new cases, but it included cases confirmed over multiple days due to there being no updates on the weekend. Thursday's total was higher than any single day since April 8, according to health department data.
Thursday's 104 new cases also already pushed this week's case total above last week's, even though this week's total only includes six days so far.
Friday's case totals will determine how big this week's jump will be. Last week had a 77% increase in new cases compared to the previous week.
Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,750.
Waseca County accounted for 23 of the 104 new cases in the south-central region. Blue Earth and Brown counties each had 17.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Waseca County — 23
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Brown County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Martin County — 9
- Nicollet County — 8
- Sibley County — 8
- Faribault County — 5
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
