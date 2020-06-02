MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had six new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.
The rise is the smallest increase in cases over the last week, although there was far less testing across the state the previous day.
Blue Earth County's three cases made up half of region's newly confirmed total.
Watonwan County's two and Faribault County's one accounted for the other new cases. Watonwan County continues to have a high number of cases relative to its population.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 22 deaths Tuesday. The new fatalities raised the state's death toll to 1,072 since the pandemic began.
The state only reported 3,155 tests completed on Monday, down from 6,073 the day before. Testing levels had ranged between about 5,000 and 8,500 tests per day since May 15.
