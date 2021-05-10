MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight uptick from Sunday's total.
The counties also joined the rest of the state in having no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping Minnesota's pandemic death toll at 7,231. It was the fifth day in 2021 with no new deaths linked to the illness statewide.
Mondays often have lower case and death totals due to reporting lags from the weekend, although the numbers have been generally trending down lately as vaccination rates rise.
The south-central region's 35 new cases on Monday came after Sunday's 27. Sunday's total was one of the lowest for the region so far in 2021.
Blue Earth County accounted for 10 of Monday's 35 new cases. Nicollet County had the next most with eight.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Nicollet County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Brown County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
