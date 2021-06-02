MANKATO — More than 100,000 residents in south-central Minnesota are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a host of strategies in play to bring the number up further.
The nine-county region surpassed the 100,000 milepost in the Minnesota Department of Health’s Wednesday vaccination update. The 100,091 residents who are fully vaccinated equal about 53.4% of the region’s 16-and-older population.
A brewery vaccination clinic, drive-thru sites and mobile units are among the recent and upcoming ways groups are trying to keep the momentum going.
Mankato Brewery teamed up with Hy-Vee to host a mobile vaccine clinic Wednesday in North Mankato. The grocery chain has done similar vaccine clinics at farmers’ markets, baseball games and other events elsewhere.
Free beer was the reward for getting a first dose outside the brewery Wednesday. While enjoying a Mad Butcher India pale ale after his first dose, John Brooks, of North Mankato, said the free beer and chance to visit the brewery for the first time made it worth it.
He likes how things are starting to open up again and thought getting vaccinated could help keep it that way as well.
“If this helps, I’ll do it,” he said.
Around the same time as Mankato Brewery’s vaccine day, Nicollet County ran a drive-thru vaccine clinic at St. Peter High School. Two more county vaccine clinics are planned, including Thursday’s walk-up clinic from 6-8 p.m. in the St. Peter High School commons.
Another drive-thru clinic will run from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter High School.
Nicollet County has the second-highest percentage of residents 16 and older being fully vaccinated in the region. As of Wednesday, it had about 58.6% with full vaccinations and 62.8% with first doses.
The nine counties in south-central Minnesota continue to vary widely in their percentages of residents vaccinated. Brown County has the highest rates at about 61.6% for full vaccinations and 64.5% for first doses, while Sibley County has about 44.5% for full vaccinations and 47.8% for first doses.
Watonwan County is fourth among the nine area counties in both measures. The state health department’s mobile vaccine clinic will be in the county next week as a way to reach more residents.
The mobile unit will be at Madelia Ford on Tuesday, La Salle’s community hall/fire station June 9 and Memorial Park in St. James on June 10. Each site will run from 1-7 p.m.
The nonprofit Communities Organizing Latinx Power and Action — Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina in Spanish and COPAL for short — will be doorknocking this week and next to try to reach people less likely to come across news of the mobile units on social media or in the newspaper.
COPAL will also be on site at the vaccination clinics in St. James and Madelia to assist with interpretation and other resources, said Julia Whitcomb, Watonwan County’s community health services manager.
“We had identified a need within our communities to continue to reach our rural pockets right there on site,” she said. “We wanted to offer something that's a little longer hours and a convenient location for individuals to receive their vaccines.”
Watonwan County’s goal is aligned with the statewide effort on vaccines. Whitcomb said 70% is the goal for residents 16 and up, and 80% would be even better.
“We’re hoping to bump our vaccination rates up,” she said. “Right now we’re sitting at 55% of the county with one dose.”
Gov. Tim Walz recently announced incentives, from Minnesota State Fair tickets to Mankato MoonDogs baseball tickets, for vaccinations in the hopes it'd jumpstart the state's progress.
Minnesota was at 59% of residents 16 and older being fully vaccinated and 64.7% with first doses as of Wednesday.
