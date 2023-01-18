MANKATO — Region Nine Development Commission appointed six commissioners at its January meeting.

The appointees are Patty O’Connor representing Blue Earth County; Eagle Lake Mayor Lisa Norton representing Blue Earth County cities under 10,000; Kiester Mayor Doug Trytten representing Faribault County cities under 10,000; Mary Milbrath representing Nicollet County townships; Bob Nielsen representing Sibley County townships; and Paul Harris representing Watonwan County cities under 10,000.

Five of the appointees are serving on the commission for the first time and Trytten is returning to the commission after a brief hiatus.

The commission serves a nine-county region in southern Minnesota and is governed by a board of directors and the commissioners. Commissioners guide the work of the staff by representing the interests of their respective counties.

