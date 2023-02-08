It’s one of the largest organizations in the area that helps ensure millions of dollars flow to towns, counties and schools, but most people likely know little about them or what they do.
Region Nine Development Commission is celebrating its 50th year of helping local governments and businesses collaborate, get federal grant and loan dollars and provide the technical support they need.
Mankato Councilman Mike Laven has been on the commission’s board for several years, currently serving a two-year stint as chair.
“I think their primary role is creating ways local units of government can collaborate and then leveraging federal economic development dollars back into the communities.”
The Legislature created economic development commissions around the state in the late 1960s and early ’70s.
Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Griensewic, who has led the organization for the past 11 years, said they work with a large number of local governments, state agencies and federal economic development and agriculture agencies.
“We serve 72 cities, 147 townships and 33 school districts.” She said the issues facing south-central Minnesota aren’t usually confined to a specific town or county.
“Just like lakes and streams and rivers don’t stop at geographic boundaries, neither do a lot of these issues.”
The commission covers Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
Griensewic says her agency’s relationships with many state and federal agencies and lawmakers means they can alert policymakers on the needs of rural Minnesota, bring in experts to talk to local leaders and help fashion rules and legislation.
“With our relationships we hear about different funding that’s available and about legislation that is getting created and we can be at the table and help design good legislation.”
Aiding Madelia
Karla Angus, executive director of the Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, said Region Nine was invaluable to the community after a devastating fire destroyed nine downtown buildings in February 2016.
“Region Nine has a lot of resources available to the nine counties and when we had the fire, they were gracious to just come and help us get organized and help. We were overwhelmed with what happened,” Angus said.
They contacted the legislators and the governor and they have good rapport with them, and they came and had a town meeting with us.”
Then-Gov. Mark Dayton and other state officials toured the downtown and told business and community members about funding and other resources available to them.
Angus said Region Nine, along with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, helped the town find grants and low interest loan money that might be available to them.
She said Region Nine also helped local leaders with media relations as new organizations from the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota descended on the town.
“Region Nine has a lot of resources. I encourage other communities to check into what they have available and see if they have things that could help their community.”
Looking for trends
Funding for Region Nine is a line-item on property owners’ tax bills each year, but the amount is minimal, maybe $1.75 or $2.45. That $680,000 raised pays for the basics of the staff’s operations. Region Nine gets additional funding via contracts, such as with MnDOT to do regional transportation planning.
The agency is increasingly getting into other areas, such as working with higher education institutions and manufacturers to create a pipeline of students trained to move into a variety of skilled jobs. They also work more on issues such as expanding child care opportunities, green energy and aiding towns that are losing population.
Griensewic said that in recent years Region Nine has become more involved in identifying trends that are coming and helping communities prepare for them.
One of those trends is climate change policy. She said there are a lot of programs and funding, both federal and state, in the pipeline.
“Climate adaptation is a big issue and those conversations haven’t happened a lot at the local level.” Region Nine brings in nationally renowned experts to talk to local community and business leaders about how to prepare, such as designing roads and infrastructure differently to accommodate electric vehicles.
Laven points to a number of recent initiatives the commission has helped make possible in the nine-county area.
“They got dollars to Waseca to adjust after Brown Printing left. That’s a great example of the city and county both working toward that goal,” he said.
“Small business loans and revolving loan funds are helping Sleepy Eye to add more retail to their downtown so they don’t have to drive to New Ulm to get things.”
Mankato’s large size means there are federal funds the city can tap into directly, but Region Nine has access to other federal and state resources that can benefit Mankato and North Mankato and especially smaller communities, counties, schools and townships in the region. Laven said Mankato has a big interest in seeing the region succeed.
“I’m very sincere when I say Mankato’s success depends on the region’s success. We don’t get soybeans to crush in Mankato unless the region is growing soybeans; we don’t get kids coming to MSU unless the area’s schools are thriving. If Mayo and Mankato Clinic and the others don’t have thriving facilities around the region, they don’t come to Mankato for surgeries and other care.”
Laven said the amount of collaboration among different levels of government here is unique. “When I talk to others around the country, they say they don’t do any collaboration with their counties or cities. But if you collaborate and leverage, it brings that economic success we see.”
Laven thinks that with a shrinking workforce, regional cooperation, such as larger fire districts, will be more important than ever and Region Nine can help make it happen.
